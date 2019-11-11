Ducks' John Gibson: Rough outing versus Oilers

Gibson surrendered six goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Gibson was victimized for a hat trick by Connor McDavid and a pair of goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Zack Kassian's single tally rounded out the half-dozen against the goalie. Gibson dropped to 6-8-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He's lost his last two outings -- coach Dallas Eakins may want to spell Gibson by giving Ryan Miller a start in the near future.