Ducks' John Gibson: Run from loss to Hawks

Gibson saved 18 of 22 shots before being pulled in the second period of Monday's 7-3 loss to Chicago.

The Anaheim starter has now allowed 11 goals through his past three starts, and it appears crystal clear that injuries are beginning to take a major toll on Gibson's fantasy value. He still owns a respectable .920 save percentage, but his 7-9-1 record and 3.03 GAA are disappointing marks. At this stage of the game, it's difficult to trust Gibson outside of favorable matchups. However, owners in the position to acquire him at a discount and be selective with his opponents until the Ducks' roster is back at full strength could be rewarded handsomely down the stretch drive.