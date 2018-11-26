Ducks' John Gibson: Saddled with road loss Sunday

Gibson yielded four goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of Nashville.

Gibson will see his record drop to 8-8-4 with a 2.57 GAA and .926 save percentage. Anaheim was outplayed for most of the game, with Gibson having little chance on any of the goals that beat him. Now with back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, expect Gibson to start one of those contests and wear a baseball cap for the other.