Ducks' John Gibson: Saddled with road loss Sunday
Gibson yielded four goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of Nashville.
Gibson will see his record drop to 8-8-4 with a 2.57 GAA and .926 save percentage. Anaheim was outplayed for most of the game, with Gibson having little chance on any of the goals that beat him. Now with back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, expect Gibson to start one of those contests and wear a baseball cap for the other.
