Ducks' John Gibson: Saves 35 shots in win

Gibson allowed one goal on 36 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

It was a solid impersonation of a brick wall by Gibson, who was peppered throughout the game but allowed only a second-period goal to Logan Couture. The 26-year-old goalie improves to 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .971 save percentage early in the year. He should get the nod again as the Ducks begin a road trip in Detroit on Tuesday.