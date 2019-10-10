Ducks' John Gibson: Seeking fourth straight win
Gibson is listed as a player to watch in Wes Crosby's NHL.com game preview, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Penguins.
Gibson has been the best goaltender in the NHL thus far this season, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .970 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a banged-up Pittsburgh team that will be without Evgeni Malkin (lower body), Nick Bjugstad (lower body), Alex Galchenyuk (lower body) and Bryan Rust (hand).
