Gibson (undisclosed) will serve as Lukas Dostal's backup Tuesday at home against the Kings, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Gibson hasn't had the best season, registering an .890 save percentage and a 13-26-2 record. The 30-year-old has been with the Ducks his whole career and it will be interesting to see if a trade is coming in the offseason. He will be entering his 11th season in the NHL next season.