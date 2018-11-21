Ducks' John Gibson: Set to face Canucks
Gibson will start Wednesday at home against Vancouver, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.
The 25-year-old netminder missed Sunday with an illness but is now in better health and will hope to hand the Canucks their seventh straight loss Wednesday. Meanwhile, Gibson has dropped four of his last five decisions, and for the season, owns a 6-7-4 record with a 2.55 GAA and .928 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...