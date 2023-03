Gibson is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Friday, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gibson will attempt to bounce back after allowing four goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday. He has a 13-24-7 record, 3.89 GAA and .902 save percentage in 44 contests this season. The Flames have the 20th-ranked offense with 3.05 goals per game in 2022-23.