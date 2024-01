Gibson is expected to start at home against Winnipeg on Friday, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gibson will attempt to rebound after allowing seven goals on 39 shots in a loss to Edmonton on Sunday. He has a 7-15-0 record, 2.96 GAA and .904 save percentage in 24 contests this season. The Jets are a somewhat unfavorable matchup, ranking 12th offensively this year with 3.32 goals per game.