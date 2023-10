Gibson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports, indicating he will guard the road cage Monday against Pittsburgh.

Gibson has a 1-3-0 record this season, having surrendered 11 goals on 116 shots. The 30-year-old Pittsburgh native has a 5-7-1 record with a 3.58 GAA and an .898 save percentage against his hometown team over 13 career appearances. The Penguins have lit the lamp 23 times through eight games this campaign.