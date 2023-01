Gibson is slated to start at home against Dallas on Wednesday, according to Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Gibson will try to bounce back after allowing 10 goals on 76 shots over his last two starts. He's 6-16-3 with a 3.98 GAA and .897 save percentage in 25 games this season. The Stars have the fourth-ranked offense with 3.56 goals per game in 2022-23.