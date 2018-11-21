Ducks' John Gibson: Set to face the Canucks

Gibson will start Wednesday at home against Vancouver, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.

The 25-year-old netminder missed Sunday with an illness but is now in better health and will hope to hand the Canucks their seventh straight loss Wednesday. Meanwhile, Gibson has dropped four of his last five decisions, and for the season, owns a 6-7-4 record with a 2.55 GAA and .928 save percentage.

