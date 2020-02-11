Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Set to start against Blues

Gibson will tend twine Tuesday against St. Louis, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has been on the bench for Anaheim's past two games but returns to the crease for Tuesday's home game versus St. Louis. The American-born netminder has split a pair of games with the Blues in 2019-20 but lost both games against them a year ago.

