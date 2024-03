Gibson is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Friday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Gibson will attempt to rebound after allowing 12 goals on 62 shots (.806 save percentage) over his past two contests. He's 13-22-2 with a 3.31 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 41 outings in 2023-24. Gibson might have a difficult time against the Jets, who are 19-10-3 on the road.