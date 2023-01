Gibson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Pittsburgh team reporter Michelle Crechiolo, indicating he will start Monday's road game against Pittsburgh.

Gibson has lost his past three outings, having allowed a whopping 19 goals on 118 shots. The Pittsburgh native has a 7-19-3 record this season with a 4.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Penguins sit 15th in the league this campaign with 3.19 goals per game.