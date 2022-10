Gibson will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Islanders, Matt Weller of the Ducks' official site reports.

Gibson will get the nod in the Ducks' second game of the season. He did well against the Kraken on Opening Night, stopping 44 of 48 shots in a 5-4 overtime win. The 29-year-old will need to continue to be sharp behind a young team and a shaky defense to put himself in position for wins.