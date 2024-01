Gibson is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Saturday, per Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Gibson has an 8-18-0 record, 3.06 GAA and .901 save percentage in 28 outings in 2023-24. He saved 26 of 27 shots against Washington in his last start Tuesday but still was charged with the loss due to a complete lack of goal support. On the plus side, this is a favorable matchup for Gibson -- the Sharks rank last offensively this year with just 1.98 goals per game.