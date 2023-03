Gibson is expected to guard the home crease in Thursday's game against Winnipeg, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Gibson is on a four-game losing streak, and he's posted a 4.55 GAA and an .882 save percentage in that span. This has been a rough campaign for him overall, recording a 14-27-8 record, 3.89 GAA and .902 save percentage in 49 contests. The Jets rank 21st offensively with 3.00 goals per game in 2022-23.