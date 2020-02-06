Ducks' John Gibson: Set to start Thursday
Gibson was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports, indicating he will tend the twine on the road versus Montreal.
Gibson is 3-2-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .905 save percentage in his last five outings. The veteran netminder hasn't recorded a shutout since Nov. 25 versus the Islanders, his only one thus far. With 16 victories on the year, the Pittsburgh native should still reach the 20-win mark for the fifth consecutive season but is currently sporting a career-worst .905 save percentage.
