Gibson will start on the road versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Allyson Ballard of Davy Jones' Locker Room reports.

Gibson will get the nod for the Ducks after missing Sunday's home game versus the Lightning for personal reasons. The 30-year-old has gone 1-5-1 with 34 goals allowed over his last seven contests, though he'll have a favorable matchup against the Kraken's anemic offense Tuesday.