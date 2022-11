Gibson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports, indicating he will start Wednesday's home game versus the Rangers.

Gibson, who has lost his past three outings, stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 3-1 defeat against St. Louis on Monday. He has a 3-11-1 record this season with a 4.15 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Gibson has posted one victory in his last seven starts.