Gibson is slated to serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's road game against Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Gibson didn't appear in any of the Ducks' last three games, but he'll be in the net for the team's first game in the new calendar year. The 31-year-old made six appearances in December and went 1-4-0 with a 3.45 GAA and .896 save percentage. While Gibson has had a limited sample recently, he'll likely have his hands full Thursday, as the Jets rank third in the NHL with 3.64 goals per game.