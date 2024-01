Gibson will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Gibson missed one game with an illness and then served as backup Tuesday in a 5-3 win over Nashville. The 30-year-old will return to the crease looking to snap a three-game losing streak that has seen him allow 12 goals in that span. The Hurricanes' power play has been strong lately and will provide a tough test for the 30-year-old.