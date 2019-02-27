Ducks' John Gibson: Set up for possible return Friday

Gibson (upper body) could return against the Golden Knights on Friday, per Ducks GM Bob Murray.

While Gibson won't be ready Wednesday against the Blackhawks, it's conceivable that Angus Redmond will head back to the minors ahead of Friday's contest to pave the way for Gibson's activation from injured reserve. The American netminder has had a forgettable season based on a 17-19-8 record, 2.93 GAA and .914 save percentage through 46 games.