Ducks' John Gibson: Shaky in loss to Jets

Gibson stopped 17 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.

He wasn't particularly busy, but Gibson also wasn't sharp when he needed to be. The 26-year-old has has a rough November overall, going 3-5-2 through 10 starts with a 3.07 GAA and .897 save percentage, but his hold on the starting job for Anaheim is secure.

