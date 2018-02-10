Ducks' John Gibson: Sharp in return
Gibson stopped 30 of 32 shots Friday, lifting his squad to a 3-2 win over Edmonton.
Gibson had been out with a lower body injury since Jan. 30, but he didn't miss a beat in keeping the Oilers at bay and lifting the Ducks to the victory. It's his second consecutive strong start, and Friday is an indicator that owners can count on him moving forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...