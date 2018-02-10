Ducks' John Gibson: Sharp in return

Gibson stopped 30 of 32 shots Friday, lifting his squad to a 3-2 win over Edmonton.

Gibson had been out with a lower body injury since Jan. 30, but he didn't miss a beat in keeping the Oilers at bay and lifting the Ducks to the victory. It's his second consecutive strong start, and Friday is an indicator that owners can count on him moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories