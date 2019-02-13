Ducks' John Gibson: Shifts to IR
Gibson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Head coach Bob Murray said Gibson is dealing with both head and neck issues and didn't seem optimistic about him returning, noting that Gibson's "just not right anywhere up there." That said, if Gibson's addition to injured reserve was made retroactively, he'd be eligible to return Friday against Boston.
