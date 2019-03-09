Ducks' John Gibson: Shines in big win

Gibson stopped 35 of 37 shots in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Friday.

The Ducks never trailed in this contest, and Gibson's stellar play was a big reason why. Gibson improved to 19-21-8 with a 2.90 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 50 games (49 starts). Life shouldn't be as hard when the Kings visit for a California battle Sunday in a matchup between the two worst offenses in the league.