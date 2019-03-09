Ducks' John Gibson: Shines in big win
Gibson stopped 35 of 37 shots in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Friday.
The Ducks never trailed in this contest, and Gibson's stellar play was a big reason why. Gibson improved to 19-21-8 with a 2.90 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 50 games (49 starts). Life shouldn't be as hard when the Kings visit for a California battle Sunday in a matchup between the two worst offenses in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...