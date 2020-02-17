Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Shines in road start

Gibson stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 5-1 win over Vancouver on Sunday.

Gibson was pulled after one period in his last start, so Sunday's win will definitely feel good for the American-born netminder. Gibson hadn't won since Feb. 4. Ryan Miller is expected to start Monday's game in Calgary, making it likely that Gibson will be tending twine when the Ducks return home Wednesday to take on the Panthers.

