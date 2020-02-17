Ducks' John Gibson: Shines in road start
Gibson stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 5-1 win over Vancouver on Sunday.
Gibson was pulled after one period in his last start, so Sunday's win will definitely feel good for the American-born netminder. Gibson hadn't won since Feb. 4. Ryan Miller is expected to start Monday's game in Calgary, making it likely that Gibson will be tending twine when the Ducks return home Wednesday to take on the Panthers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.