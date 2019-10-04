Ducks' John Gibson: Shines in season-opening win

Gibson (undisclosed) allowed only one goal on 33 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Gibson exited the Ducks' preseason finale, but he had no lingering effects from the injury. Only Coyotes center Derek Stepan was able to tickle the twine behind Gibson. The American goalie had a rough year (by his standards) with a 26-22-8 record, a 2.84 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 58 games last year. Expect Gibson to receive the starting nod for Saturday's game against the Sharks.