Ducks' John Gibson: Shocked by Bolts

Gibson permitted two goals on 35 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime home loss to the Lightning.

Gibson was terrific in this battle against the league's top team, but Brayden Point performed a terrific shake-and-bake maneuver during 3-on-3 play to stun Anaheim's top netminder. Gibson lost four straight decisions to close out the calendar year, but he's still the top dog. In fact, primary backup Ryan Miller has only drawn into 10 of a possible 40 games.