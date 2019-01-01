Ducks' John Gibson: Shocked by Bolts
Gibson permitted two goals on 35 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime home loss to the Lightning.
Gibson was terrific in this battle against the league's top team, but Brayden Point performed a terrific shake-and-bake maneuver during 3-on-3 play to stun Anaheim's top netminder. Gibson lost four straight decisions to close out the calendar year, but he's still the top dog. In fact, primary backup Ryan Miller has only drawn into 10 of a possible 40 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...