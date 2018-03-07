Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Shuts out Capitals with 36 saves

Gibson stopped all 36 shots he faced in Tuesday's win over the Capitals.

That's the sixth straight win for Gibson, who now has three shutouts on the season . The 24-year-old advances to 26-15-6 on the season with a .927 save percentage. He's suffered just one regulation loss in his last 12 appearances, making him one of the top fantasy netminders in the game right now.

