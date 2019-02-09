Ducks' John Gibson: Sidelined Saturday

Gibson (upper body) won't dress for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was removed from Thursday's loss to Ottawa after the second period for "precautionary reasons," so although he likely isn't dealing with a long-term issue, there's no reason for the Ducks to risk him exacerbating his injury as they continue to spiral down the standings. The American netminder will be reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Canucks.