Ducks' John Gibson: Sidelined Saturday
Gibson (upper body) won't dress for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson was removed from Thursday's loss to Ottawa after the second period for "precautionary reasons," so although he likely isn't dealing with a long-term issue, there's no reason for the Ducks to risk him exacerbating his injury as they continue to spiral down the standings. The American netminder will be reevaluated ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Canucks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...