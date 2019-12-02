Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Sitting out against Kings

Gibson (illness) won't play in Monday's game against the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson had a shaky November with an .897 save percentage and 3.08 GAA over 10 appearances. Ryan Miller will start Monday in Gibson's place, as the latter will aim to get healthy for Friday's matchup against the Capitals.

