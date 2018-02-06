Ducks' John Gibson: Sitting out Monday
Gibson (lower body) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Toronto.
Even though Gibson participated in the morning practice Monday, he'll extend his absence to three games and Reto Berra will back up Ryan Miller. Although Miller has been sharp this season, he's only put up a .867 save percentage while Gibson has been absent, and the 24-year-old should re-take over his starting duties again as soon as he's healthy -- perhaps as soon as Tuesday against Buffalo.
