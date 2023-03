Gibson surrendered five goals on 43 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Gibson has lost his last four outings (0-3-1) with 18 goals allowed in that span. The Flames scored early and often in this contest, and the Ducks didn't put up much of a fight. Gibson is down to 14-27-8 with a 3.89 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 49 contests this season. The Ducks' homestand continues Thursday versus the Jets.