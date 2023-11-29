Gibson allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson has lost five of his last six outings, with the lone exception being a relief appearance in which he didn't record a decision. Brock Boeser scored in the first period and Elias Pettersson had the decisive goal early in the third. Gibson's down to 4-9-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He's trending in the wrong direction after a solid first month of the season, but Lukas Dostal has struggled in limited action lately, so Gibson's starting role is not in question.