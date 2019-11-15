Ducks' John Gibson: Skid continues in loss to Sharks

Gibson yielded five goals on 35 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

An even game through two periods broke in favor of the Sharks in the third, as Gibson saw three pucks get by him in the final frame. He's lost three straight games, allowing 14 goals in that span. For the year, the American netminder has a 6-9-0 record, a 2.96 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Fantasy owners will be frustrated by the recent results, but there's not much to do with Gibson beyond riding out the tough stretch.