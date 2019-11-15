Ducks' John Gibson: Skid continues in loss to Sharks
Gibson yielded five goals on 35 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.
An even game through two periods broke in favor of the Sharks in the third, as Gibson saw three pucks get by him in the final frame. He's lost three straight games, allowing 14 goals in that span. For the year, the American netminder has a 6-9-0 record, a 2.96 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Fantasy owners will be frustrated by the recent results, but there's not much to do with Gibson beyond riding out the tough stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.