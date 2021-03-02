Gibson yielded four goals on 34 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson had a tough second period, giving up three goals. The Ducks nearly covered the damage, but a burst of scoring near the end of the third period saw the Blues hold. This marked Gibson's sixth straight loss, during which he's gone 0-5-1 with 22 goals allowed on 171 shots. He fell to 5-9-4 in 18 appearances overall, with a 2.76 GAA and a .905 save percentage. Despite his recent struggles, Gibson still gives the Ducks their best chances to win.