Gibson gave up five goals on 44 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Gibson has lost six straight starts, and his last five losses have all come in regulation. The Ducks opened the scoring Monday, the Avalanche roared back and Gibson couldn't fend them off. The 29-year-old netminder dropped to 14-29-8 with a 3.95 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 51 appearances. The Ducks begin a three-game road trip Thursday in Seattle. Gibson gave up four goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 loss there March 7.