Ducks' John Gibson: Skips finale trip to Arizona

Gibson (upper body) did not travel for the regular-season finale Saturday against the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Coach Randy Carlyle didn't disclose who will start in goal for the Ducks, but it shouldn't come as a surprise that Gibson will rest the regular-season finale as he prepares for a postseason run in the cage. He will have at least four more days of rest as a result, with the playoffs officially kicking off Wednesday.