Ducks' John Gibson: Slated for home start

Gibson was the first goal off the ice, per Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register, indicating he will defend the cage in Friday's home clash with Vegas

Gibson gave up 18 goals in his last six games for a 2.93 GAA and .899 save percentage. The Pittsburgh native is sporting a career-worst 2.88 GAA and has earned just 11 wins in 27 appearances. At this point, the veteran netminder figures to miss the 30-win mark for a second straight year.