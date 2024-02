Gibson is expected to start in Thursday's road game versus Ottawa, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Gibson has a 10-19-1 record, 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage in 33 appearances this season. He stopped 19 of 21 shots over two periods en route to a 5-3 loss to Edmonton on Friday. Ottawa ranks seventh offensively with 3.43 goals per game, so this might be a difficult matchup for Gibson.