Gibson is set to guard the road crease against Edmonton on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Gibson will attempt to end his personal six-game losing streak, during which he's posted a 4.87 GAA and an .875 save percentage. Edmonton is far from an ideal team for a slumping goaltender to face though. The Oilers have the top-ranked offense with 3.95 goals per game in 2022-23. Through 51 contests this season, Gibson has a 14-29-8 record, 3.95 GAA and .900 save percentage.