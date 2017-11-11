Ducks' John Gibson: Slated to start Sunday

Gibson (head) should be cleared to start at home against the Lightning on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Having practiced Friday and Saturday, Gibson appears destined to return, and it couldn't come at a better time with the Lightning bringing their top-ranked offense to Anaheim. According to this latest report, Reto Berra will serve as the backup Sunday.

