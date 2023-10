Gibson is expected to guard the home crease versus Dallas on Thursday, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Gibson stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Saturday. Over 53 contests last season, he posted a 14-31-8 record, 3.99 GAA and .899 save percentage. Gibson has traditionally been effective against the Stars, recording a 2.53 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 15 career appearances.