Ducks' John Gibson: Slated to start Tuesday
Gibson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Rangers, per Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register.
Gibson wasn't great in his last start, surrendering three goals on 27 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals on Saturday. The American netminder will look to shake off that sub-par performance and bounce back Tuesday in a tough road matchup with a Rangers team that's 13-5-3 at home this season.
