Ducks' John Gibson: Slated to start

Gibson is in line to start in goal in Tuesday's home matchup with Minnesota, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson was razor sharp in his last start Friday against Vancouver, stopping 39 of 40 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 victory. The 26-year-old American will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a favorable home matchup with a Wild team that's 1-8-0 on the road this season.