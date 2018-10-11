Ducks' John Gibson: Solid in losing effort

Gibson allowed two goals on 39 shots in Wednesday''s 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Despite not earning the victory, Gibson was very strong Wednesday, turning aside all 30 shots he saw at even strength. The 25-year-old has allowed just six goals in his first four starts this season, registering a suffocating .955 save percentage during that span. Anaheim will play in Dallas and St. Louis this weekend and Gibson should draw the start for one of those matchups.