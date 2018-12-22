Ducks' John Gibson: Squaring off against Sabres

Gibson will tend the twine in Saturday's road game versus the Sabres, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson posted a .929 save percentage through the first two months of the season but had a 10-8-4 record to show for it. In December, he has recorded a .913 save percentage but has enough offensive support to showcase a 5-2-0 record. The Sabres haven't been impressive on offense lately with 10 goals in the last four games, so Gibson stands a solid chance to notch another win.